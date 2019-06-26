Watch the Kris Barras Band’s video for smoking new track Ignite (Light It Up)

The Kris Barras Band will release their new album, Light It Up, in September.

The follow-up to 2018’s The Divine And Dirty, Light It Up is released on September 13 via Provogue. It is available to pre-order now.

The Torbay singer has also released a video for the track Ignite (Light It Up). You can watch it below.

Says Barras of the new album: “I kinda forced myself to write songs a different way. The biggest difference for this album was that I didn’t pigeonhole myself in any way, I didn’t feel like I had to conform. I just sat down and wrote songs I wanted to write, with a sound I wanted to produce, not thinking about genre whatsoever.”

Barras spent part of 2018 on the road with Supersonic Blues Machine, playing alongside ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

“To be stood on stage with Billy Gibbons every night playing Sharp Dressed Man, that was just absolutely crazy,” he says. “He had a phrase he used to say: ‘We don’t have to do it, we get to do it’, and that phrase really struck a chord with me. We’re very fucking lucky to be able to go on this stage and play.”

(Image credit: Mascot/Provogue Records)

Kris Barras Band – Light It Up full tracklisting

1. What You Get

2. Broken Teeth

3. Vegas Son

4. Ignite (Light It Up)

5. 6am

6. Rain

7. Counterfeit People

8. Let The River Run

9. Bullet

10. Wound Up

11. What A Way To Go

12. Not Fading

13. Pride Is Forever