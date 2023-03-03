Watch the 1996 Deftones' record store gig that got shut down for getting "way out of hand"

"Guys, you're getting way out of hand. The show's over."

On October 10, 1996, the day after they supported Kiss at the 21,000-capacity CoreStates Center arena in Philadelphia, Deftones played a free in-store show at the city's HMV record shop to promote their debut album Adrenaline. Unfortunately, such was the excitement among the lucky members of Pennsylvania's metal community in attendance, that the Californian quartet wouldn't get to perform for as long as they had hoped.

Four songs in, following a thrilling Nosebleed, a store employee takes the microphone from frontman Chino Moreno, and announces that the gig is being shut down. A predictable chorus of booing and shouts of "Fuck you!" follows.



"Hey, we're very sorry man, it's not our fault, you know what I'm saying," Moreno tells the crowd.

As Chino walks away and Chi Cheng unstraps his bass, the record store guy appears to realise that pissing off a shop full of pumped-up metal heads might not be the smartest move he's ever made, and placates the crowd by promising that the Sacramento band will get to play one more song, on condition that there's "no body-surfing" and "no jumping off the browsers", whatever that meant.



"Be good to each other, alright?" he pleads. "One song, that's it. You don't need to be hurting in front of you. Okay? Can I hear it? No body-surfing! No jumping at each other! Don't fuck this place up."

After taking a 'show of hands' vote to decide whether to play 7 Words or Engine No.9, Moreno then leads the quartet into 7 Words to close the show.

"I was there," YouTuber Scobie Mooney writes beneath the footage shot by Steve Terrey. " It was absolutely amazing, set was cut short because the store was being ripped apart, haha. They stayed and signed autographs for everyone afterwards. What an amazing day!!!"



Watch the footage below:

Last night, March 2, Deftones played a free show at the 650 capacity Music Hall of Williamsburg in New York, to celebrate their new 'Heaven by Marc Jacobs' merch range, a collection which includes a $130 Back To School T-shirt, a $295 White Pony sweater, a $75 'Shove It' necklace, and $295 Around The Fur jeans.

Deftones played:



Genesis

Play VideoMy Own Summer (Shove It)

Feiticeira

Digital Bath

Elite

Swerve City

Diamond Eyes

Sextape

Cherry Waves

Mascara

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

Lotion

Change (In the House of Flies)

What Happened to You?

Rocket Skates

Encore:



Ohms

Nosebleed