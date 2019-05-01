Watch Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators live in London

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released a video for their track Boulevard Of Broken Hearts.

The song originally appeared on their 2018 album Living The Dream, with the Dan Sturge-directed promo filmed at their sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo on February 20.

The video features film from the show, along with backstage shots and footage of fans going to the concert.

Check it out below.

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire, Slash said: “It's a natural progression, for sure. I think it has a little more diversity – some of the ideas are not really what I would consider to be predictable.

“The record is also a bit more structured, with songs that are shorter and more to the point than last time."

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are currently on tour, with their next show scheduled to take place at Mexico City’s Damnation festival on May 3.

Following further dates in South America, they’ll head across to Europe, before returning to North America for a run of summer performances.