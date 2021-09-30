Watch Scorpions rehearse new material, as new album Rock Believer is announced

Scorpions have announced a new studio album, Rock Believer, and accompanying tour dates. And Mikkey Dee, the former Motorhead drummer now powering the German hard rock veterans, has posted footage of the group rehearsing new material.

Rock Believer, the band’s 19th studio album, is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. And the band say a first taster of their new material, lead-off single Peacemaker, will premiere on October 21.

The album, the group’s first since 2015’s Return To Forever, has been talked up by vocalist Klaus Meine as a return to “the old vibe from albums like Blackout, Love At First Sting or even Lovedrive“: no outside writers were involved, with the album largely composed of Rudolf Schenker/Meine co-writes.

"We recorded the album as a band live in one room,” Meine adds, “like we did in the '80s." It was largely recorded at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover and mixed at Berlin‘s legendary Hansa Studios.

The group will launch their Rock Believer world tour in Las Vegas in March 2022, with nine gigs at the Zappos Theater. European dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on May 10 and run through to July 2, in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Wolfgang Van Halen’s band, Mammoth WVH, will support at select European shows.



Drummer Mikkey Dee has posted rehearsal studio footage of the band running through new material ahead of their return to the stage.

The 2002 Rock Believer tour will call at:



Mar 26: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Mar 30: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV



Apr 01: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 03: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 07: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 12: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 14: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 16: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV



May 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, POR

May 13: Toulouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, FRA

May 15: Lille Zenith De Lille, FRA

May 17: Paris Accorhotels Arena, FRA

May 21: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

May 23: Verona Arena Di Verona, ITA

May 26: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

May 28: Kraków Tauron Arena, POL

May 30: Budpest Laszlo Papp Sports Arena, HUN



Jun 03: Helsinki Rockfest, FIN

Jun 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, GER

Jun 10: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

Jun 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

Jun 16: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, GER

Jun 17: Hannover Zag Arena, GER

Jun 19: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, GER

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, FRA

Jun 25: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, SPA

Jun 28: Nice Palais Nikaia, FRA

Jun 30: Amneville Le Galaxie, FRA

Jul. 02 Clermont-Ferrand Zenith D'Auvergne, FRA

Tickets for the tour go on-sale on Friday, October 1.