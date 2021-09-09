Watch Rory Gallagher tribute gig livestream to celebrate release of 50th anniversary debut album box set

The life, legacy and music of Irish blues/rock guitar legend Rory Gallagher will be celebrated in a special livestream tribute concert performance tonight (September 10) at 6pm UK time.

The official Rory Gallagher Facebook page and Rory Gallagher YouTube Channel will stream a special 30-minute livestream concert celebrating the release of the 50th anniversary box set of the Donegal-born guitar hero’s eponymous debut album, which Classic Rock recently hailed as “a dazzling reminder of his brilliance.”



The livestream show will be performed by Band of Friends, featuring Gerry McAvoy, the bassist who played on the album, and will feature performances of some of the ten tracks included on the original release.

Featuring five discs, the 50th Anniversary box set of Rory Gallagher includes a brand-new mix of the original album, 30 previously-unreleased outtakes and alternate takes, a six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert, plus four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks, all mastered at Abbey Road Studios. Also included is a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD of the guitarist's first-ever solo concert which was filmed in Paris, for the Pop Deux TV show.



Gallagher was recently voted Ireland’s Greatest Music Artist by the listeners of Dublin’s national independent radio station, Newstalk.