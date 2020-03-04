Watch Roger Daltrey mash surprise birthday cake into Sebastian Bach’s face

Roger Daltrey celebrated his 76th birthday on Sunday onboard the Rock Legends Cruise.

The Who frontman was sharing a bill with artists including Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Don Fender, Robby Krieger, UFO, Uriah Heep and former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach.

During Daltrey’s set, Bach took to the stage with a chocolate and cream cake and urged the fans to sing Happy Birthday to the singer.

Daltrey warned the crowd that “cakes and The Who are very dangerous” before he approached Bach, and proceeded to squelch the sweet treat right into Bach’s face before the 18 And Life singer could react.

Bach valiantly continued to lead the crowd through the song despite his cake-covered coupon and then said: “If you weren’t Roger Daltrey, this would be a different situation. My god, what a disaster!”

Fan-filmed footage of the incident can be watched below.

The Who will head back out on the road later this month for a run of shows across the UK and Europe - a trek that will also see the band headline London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of Teenage Cancer Trust’s 20th anniversary events.

Daltrey, who is a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust said: “I’d like to dedicate this 20th anniversary gig to the incredible people who care for young people with cancer each and every day.”

Other artists confirmed for this year include Groove Armada, Nile Rodgers and Chic and comedian John Bishop.