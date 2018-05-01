Watch Robert Plant’s stirring live performance of The May Queen

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters have released a live video showcasing their track The May Queen.

The stirring performance was filmed at Manchester’s O2 Apollo in November 2017 during their tour in support of latest studio album Carry Fire.

Plant, who first used the phrase “carry fire” on his 2005 track Dancing In Heaven, said of the follow-up to 2014’s Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar: “I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new.

“Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Plant will head out on tour later this month for shows in the UK, North America and Europe – including a set at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 22 and 23.

Robert Plant 2018 tour dates

May 26: Bath Recreation Ground, UK

May 27: Bath Recreation Ground, UK

Jun 08: Atlanta State Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 10: Richmond Virginia Credit Union, VA

Jun 12: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 13: Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Jun 15: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 17: Chicago Jay Pritzker Pavilion, IL

Jun 19: Vail Gerald R Ford Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 21: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 23: Stateline Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena, NV

Jun 24: Pasadena Arroyo Seco Weekend, CA

Jun 26: Troutdale McMenamins Edgefield, OR

Jun 27: Redmond Marymoor Park Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 29: Vancouver International Jazz Festival, BC

Jul 17: Istanbul Harbite Cemil Topuzlu, Turkey

Jul 23: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Jul 25: Carcassonne Theatre Jean-Deschamps, France

Jul 27: Milan Ippodromo Snai, Italy

Jul 29: Lorrach Stimmen-Festival Marktplatz, Germany

Jul 31: Pardubice Porter Arena, Czech Republic

Aug 01: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany

Aug 03: Sonderborg Molleparken, Denmark

Aug 07: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway

Aug 09: Trondheim Sverresborg, Norway

Sep 22-23: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond, KY

Oct 26: London The O2, UK

Oct 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland