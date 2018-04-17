Robert Plant and Blackberry Smoke among names for Bourbon & Beyond

Organisers of the second annual Bourbon & Beyond festival have revealed the first names for this year’s event.

The world’s largest celebration on music, food and bourbon will take place at Champions Park in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 22 and 23.

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Lenny Kravitz, Counting Crows, David Byrne, Gov’t Mule, Blackberry Smoke, Don Felder and Sting have all been confirmed.

John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!, Kaleo, Keb’ Mo’, JJ Grey & Mofro, The Record Company, Del McCoury Band, Joseph, Magpie Salute, Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers, Larkin Poe, The Last Bandoleros and Swimming With Bears will also play over the weekend.

There will also be a bluegrass stage which will see artists including The Travelin’ McCourys, Billy Strings, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Ben Sollee, River Whyless, and Lindsay Lou perform.

The festival has been produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, along with culinary curator Edward Lee and bourbon expert Fred Minnick.

Along with the music, more than 20 chefs including Tom Colicchio, Stephanie Izard, Aarón Sánchez and Ray Garcia will provide top quality food – and as the event takes place during Bourbon Heritage Month, there’s the chance to mingle with master distillers.

Minnick will showcase 24 bourbons, while acclaimed Louisville whiskey bar The Silver Dollar will be in charge of The Hunter’s Club, where attendees will be able to find vintage bourbons dating as far back as the 1930s.

Bourbon & Beyond exclusive VIP packages, general admissions tickets, camping and hotel packages, as well as special event tickets will go on sale Friday (April 20) from 12noon local time from the official festival website.