Watch Robert Plant sing two Low songs in tribute to late singer Mimi Parker

Robert Plant has paid tribute to Mimi Parker, singer with American indie rockers Low, whose death was announced at the weekend.

Speaking during a set with his band Saving Grace at The King’s Theatre in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday night, an emotional Plant spoke of his affection for Low.

“We've been together for a while now, in between all the other stuff," said Plant. "And we’ve been drawn to the music of the great duo Low from Duluth, Minnesota, and sadly tonight, we know that unfortunately we’ve lost one of those two people. So we give our songs tonight to Mimi and Alan [Sparhawk].”

Parker's death was confirmed by Sparhawk, her husband and bandmate, at the weekend.

"She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours," Sparhawk wrote on social media. "Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing."

Saving Grace, fronted by Plant alongside Suzi Dian, proceeded to play Low's Monkey, which has been a fixture in their sets this year and featured on Plant's Band Of Joy setlists in 2010 and 2011. They also played Low's Everybody's Song. Videos of both songs are below.

In 2018, Plant talked to The Current about Low (opens in new tab). "I was living in Texas; I'd just finished working with Alison Krauss and the Raising Sand tour," he said. "I'd said goodbye to T Bone [Burnett] and Alison, and I hung on to Buddy Miller, hung around with him, the great guitarist, great producer.

"I said, 'Buddy, I don't want to go back to England; I want to make a record here with these people who are great around Nashville' and all that stuff. So I went looking for material, and Low, that particular album [The Great Destroyer, 2005], which had Monkey and Silver Rider, it's just one of the greatest sonic experiences that I've ever had, really. What a great sound!"

Saving Grace, who also play covers of songs by the likes of the Derek Trucks Band, Bob Dylan, Planxty, Moby Grape, Donovan, Los Lobos, and Richard and Linda Thompson, have two dates left on their current Scottish tour. They play Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre this evening (November 8) and Perth Concert Hall tomorrow. Find tickets (opens in new tab).