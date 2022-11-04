Watch Robert Plant perform Season Of The Witch with the man who wrote it, Donovan

Earlier this week, Robert Plant performed at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland on November 2.

During his set, the former Led Zeppelin frontman covered Donovan's 1966 track Season Of The Witch, a song which often makes an appearance within his solo performances, including during his Dublin show on Halloween night. However, this time, for the first time ever, Plant was joined on stage by the man who wrote it.

The song was tackled by Robert Plant's band Saving Grace, with Suzi Dian on vocal duties alongside the two legendary musicians.

Following the performance, Donovan took to Facebook to recall the moment, writing: "it was historic to sing my song Season Of The Witch with Robert Plant and Saving Grace, a song that Robert has included in his concerts for some time.

"I shared the vocal with female vocalist Suzi Dian, the audience in the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival on November 3 exploded when I joined them on stage."

Then, the Scottish singer-songwriter enthuses how the night "gave me a buzz to perform live again", before pondering, "Shall we?".

Robert Plant's UK tour with Saving Grace comes to a close on November 9 in Perth, Scotland.

Speaking of the trek, which Plant has tried to keep low-profile, he said earlier his year: "We are working a new process of fame and acquisition of wealth and treasure by not putting any records out, not selling any t-shirts, not doing a fucking thing, just keep playing".

Watch Robert Plant and Donovan perform Season Of The Witch at 16:50 below:

Robert Plant and Saving Grace 2022 UK tour:

Nov 5: Edinburgh The Queens Hall, Scotland

Nov 6: Glasgow King's Theatre, Scotland

Nov 8: Aberdeen Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre, Scotland

Nov 9: Perth Concert Hall, Scotland