Watch Robb Flynn talk “new beginnings” for Machine Head

Machine Head recently got their Freaks & Zeroes North American tour under way with a show at Sacramento’s Ace Of Spades.

The run will close the chapter with the current lineup, with Phil Demmel and Dave McClain due to quit the band following the last show at Catalyst in Santa Cruz on November 24.

Kicking off the tour in California, frontman Robb Flynn took a couple of minutes to talk to the audience about the lineup situation, saying that this “farewell” tour was all about “new beginnings.”

In fan-filmed video, which can be watched below, Flynn says: “This is the opening night of our tour. You caught us at a unique point in history.

“Tonight is all about new beginnings. I’m sure you guys heard the news that Phil and Dave are going to be moving on after this. Ladies and gentlemen, please keep those loudest screams for those two gentlemen.”

Shortly after revealing that he was to leave Machine Head, guitarist Demmel issued a statement to say he was walking away from the band as it was “simply time for me to step away and do something else musically.”

The Freaks & Zeroes tour will continue at Calgary’s Palace Theatre tonight (October 8) while the full setlist from the Sacramento show can be seen here.

Machine Head Freaks & Zeroes North American tour

Oct 08: Calgary Palace Theatre, AB

Oct 09: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 10: Saskatoon Louis, SK

Oct 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

Oct 13: Minot The Original, ND

Oct 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 17: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Oct 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Oct 19: Kansas City Truman, MO

Oct 20: Joliet The Forge, IL

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora, OH

Oct 23: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 24: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Oct 26: Ft. Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Oct 27: Columbus Newport, OH

Oct 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 30: Hartford The Webster, CT

Oct 31: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 02: Sayreville Starland, NJ

Nov 03: Richmond National, VA

Nov 04: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 07: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 09: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 10: Nashville Exit In, KY

Nov 11: Charlotte Underground, NC

Nov 13: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 14: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Nov 16: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 17: Austin Emos, TX

Nov 18: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 20: Tuscon Club X, AZ

Nov 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Nov 23: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 24: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA