Watch pro-shot footage of Metallica rocking Global Citizen Festival 2022

This past Saturday, September 24, Global Citizen Festival returned to the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City, to once again unite some of music's biggest artists in the name of raising awareness to help tackle extreme poverty across the globe.

Amongst the names performing were pop queen Mariah Carey, The Jonas Brothers, Italian rock favourites Maneskin and none other than the biggest band in heavy metal themselves, Metallica.

Performing an eight-song set that took heavily from 1991's history-making Black Album (including a unique, duetted version of Nothing Else Matters featuring Mickey Guyton). Metallica were by a distance the heaviest band on the bill, kicking things off with a rollocking version of Creeping Death and finishing up with the metal song that has unquestionably defined 2022, Master Of Puppets.

Now, you can watch pro-footage of a decent chunk of Metallica's set courtesy of the Global Citizen YouTube page. Tune below from the 09:08:20 mark to see the Four Horsemen do their thing.

Metallica recently announced the latest of their Helping Hands concerts, which will will take place December 16 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The concert will take place alongside a special auction which will raise funds for Metallica's long running charity, All Within My Hands.

"We’ve got a special celebration planned along with some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off, all to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need" explained a statement on AWMH's website.

Metallica Global Citizen Festival 2022 setlist

Creeping Death

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Enter Sandman

Sad But True

The Unforgiven

Wherever I May Roam

Nothing Else Matters (with Mickey Guyton)

Master Of Puppets