Watch Pearl Jam cover Kiss classic live in Rome

Pearl Jam recently took to the stage for a performance at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

And while Eddie Vedder and co ripped through dozens of tracks at the show including Corduroy, Even Flow, Animal, Daughter, Jeremy and Black, they also found time to do something a little different.

They threw a cover of Kiss song Black Diamond into the set – but with guitarist Mike McCready and drummer Matt Cameron sharing vocal duties.

Introducing the track, frontman Vedder tells the crowd: “I’m so excited. It’s not the first time in the history of the group, but it might only be the second. It’s a rare occurrence.”

Watch the fan-filmed performance below.

Last month, Pearl Jam were forced to postpone their planned show at London’s O2 Arena after Vedder lost his voice. A rescheduled date has still to be announced, but is expected to take place later this month.

As we reported last week, UK tribute band Pearl Jamm stepped in to give some fans a show to remember that night at the city’s Borderline, with bassist Richard Gaya telling Louder that they even approached Cameron to make a guest appearance.