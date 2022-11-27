Watch new footage of Ozzy Osbourne miming Black Sabbath's War Pigs for WWE Survivor Series

This past Sunday night (November 26), sports entertainment powerhouse WWE broadcast their annual Survivor Series event. The show - one of the biggest in WWE's calendar each year - featured two War Games matches, a particularly barbaric contest that involves two wrestling rings, a giant cage and ten WWE superstars battering the hell out of each other.

Given that WWE's chief showrunner is now lifelong metalhead Triple H, perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised that the company elected to get a suitably heavy soundtrack for the event, which resulted in the surprise appearance of none other than The Prince Of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne.

Appearing in a special video package broadcast before Survivor Series last night, Ozzy - looking in good nick, it has to be said - can be seen miming along to classic Black Sabbath banger War Pigs, his appearance spliced with footage of various WWE superstars. War Pigs was one of two Ozzy-centric songs chosen as official themes for the Survivor Series show, the other being Parasite, featuring Zakk Wylde and taken from Ozzy's recent studio album, Patient Number 9.

Watch Ozzy's surprise appearance on WWE programming below.

Speaking to Classic Rock earlier this year, Ozzy opened up on his ongoing health battles, noting: “I’m getting there. It’s been really tough going at times over the past few years, and I’ve never been laid up for this long in my life, but it’ll just take time. One of the reasons I made this record is so that people don’t forget me, and by hook or by crook I’ll be on stage again one day to say thank you to the fans. If I can’t, I can’t, but my desire is strong. There’s nothing like a good gig. This recovery is hard work, but right now I’m in a great place in my head, despite all the negative energy in the world.”