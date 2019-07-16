Watch Neil Young and Bob Dylan duet Will The Circle Be Unbroken

Neil Young and Bob Dylan performed a co-headline show at Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park on Sunday, just 48-hours after they played at London’s Hyde Park.

But fans attending the Irish show were in for a special treat when the pair took to the stage together for a duet of Will The Circle Be Unbroken – marking the first time they’ve shared the stage since they performed in New York back in 1994.

Dylan and Young first also first performed the song together in San Francisco in 1975.

Fan-filmed footage of their performance has now appeared online and can be watched below.

Young reports on his Archives website that his full performance from Kilkenny will be uploaded to the site later this week for 24 hours. However, he states that the duet with Dylan won’t be included.

Young is currently working on a new album with Crazy Horse which is expected to be released later this year, while Martin Scorsese’s documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story is available now on Netflix.

All of Dylan’s performances in the film are included in the box set Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, which was released last month.

The 148-track collection includes all five of Dylan’s full sets from that tour and also features rehearsal clips from New York's S.I.R. studios.