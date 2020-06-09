Watch Metallica revisit their rain-soaked Manchester set

Metallica have broadcast the latest episode in their Metallica Mondays series.

They’ve been hand-picking some of their favourite shows from the past – and this week, they didn’t have to go back too far in time.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo chose to revisit their WorldWired set at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium from June 18 last year – a show which stood out as the band – and fans – were caught in a torrential downpour.

Introducing the set, Trujillo says: “It was a kick-ass show. My memories of it are pretty clear. It was an infamous rainy gig – just pounding rain. It was great for the photo op, but memorable – just very powerful to be playing out there.

“Sometimes those conditions bring this insane energy and the backdrop was pretty spectacular. Not the easiest gig to play but pretty memorable. One thing I remember is playing Disposable Heroes. That was really cool as we don’t play that one very much but it’s always a joy to play. It’s one of my favourite Metallica songs ever.

“It’s super-fun to play, it’s got the groove. it just gets you going. We also played The God That Failed which is another rare jam. I think everybody had a great time, I know we did.”

Each concert in the Metallica Mondays series is broadcast on the band's YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET (1am GMT) with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation during the stream.