Watch Metallica light up Paris in 2017 with epic setlist

Metallica have shared the second episode of their Metallica Mondays concert series with an epic set from 2017.

The band announced last week they would be raiding the archives for some legendary performances, kicking things off with their show at Slane Castle in Ireland from June last year.

And last night, the thrash giants plucked out their September 8, 2017, performance from the AccorHotels Arena in Paris to keep fans entertained in the current lockdown.

The set saw Metallica playing a number of classic cuts including For Whom The Bell Tolls, Creeping Death, Sad But True, One and Enter Sandman.

Check the video out below, where you’ll also find the full setlist.

Speaking about Metallica Mondays, the band said: “While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favourite shows at a socially responsible distance?

“Let’s stay connected and virtually visit a few of our favourite places in the world together as we bring a series of live Metallica shows right to your couch!”

Each concert is broadcast on Metallica's YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET (1am GMT) with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation.

The band add: “Your donation will help address food insecurities and medical supply shortages during the current COVID-19 crisis as All Within My Hands is working with partners at Feeding America and Direct Relief.”

Metallica: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, September 8, 2017

1. Lars’ Intro

2. Hardwired

3. Atlas, Rise!

4. Seek & Destroy

5. Leper Messiah

6. The Day That Never Comes

7. Now That We’re Dead

8. Dream No More

9. For Whom The Bell Tolls

10. Halo On Fire

11. Rob & Kirk’s Doodle

12. Last Caress

13. Creeping Death

14. Moth Into Flame

15. Sad But True

16. One

17. Master Of Puppets

18. Blackened

19. Nothing Else Matters

20. Enter Sandman