Watch Metallica celebrate the 35th anniversary of Master Of Puppets with blistering TV performance of Battery

Metallica celebrated the 35th birthday of their hugely influential Master Of Puppets album by unleashing the ‘hypnotising power’ of its opening track, Battery, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on March 3. And in a nostalgic throwback to 1986, the Bay Area ’bangers even dragged their original Damage, Inc tour backdrop out of storage for the occasion.

“Considering what craziness it’s been exposed to over its lifetime, it’s in remarkably good shape.. (the backdrop that is!!” Lars Ulrich joked on Instagram.

The band’s performance is now available to view on YouTube.

“Metallica’s album Master Of Puppets was released 35 years ago today and had such an impact that it was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress,” read the accompanying notes. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back to the show for this special performance of Battery in front of the original backdrop for their Damage, Inc Tour.”

For an insider glimpse of the quartet’s performance, you can also check out photos posted on drummer Ulrich’s Instagram account.

Lest anyone think that Metallica have become a cosy nostalgia band in 2021, their Danish drummer promises that the quartet’s follow up to 2016’s Hardwired...To Self Destruct will be the best album they’ve ever made.

“It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest," Ulrich told Classic Rock recently, with his tongue wedged firmly in his cheek. "But all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it?”