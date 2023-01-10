Watch members of AFI, Alexisonfire, Touché Amoré, Deafheaven unite to cover Smashing Pumpkins classic 1979

Two Minutes To Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) has assembled his latest one-off supergroup to cover The Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness-era classic 1979.

The line-up features vocalist Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré, Hesitation Wounds), guitarist Wade MacNeil (Alexisonfire, Gallows), bassist Hunter Burgan (AFI) and drummer Daniel Tracy (Deafheaven): in an in-joke referencing a short-lived Billy Corgan super-group, Olds, who plays guitar on the track, lists himself as a member of Zwan.

The video for the track also features prominent 'faces' from 1979, including former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, former US President Jimmy Carter and former supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini.

Watch the video below:

The recording is the 62nd bedroom cover Olds has masterminded.



Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night YouTube channel to see members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday and Pup cover The Smiths' This Charming Man, members of Mastodon, Municipal Waste, Anthrax and Dark Angel cover Judas Priest's Screaming For Vengeance, members of Tool, Mastodon, Primus and Coheed And Cambria cover Rush's Anthem, and much, much more.

Last year, Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan stated that he's tired of playing the role of a rock super-villain after coming to the realisation that trolling the world's media was leaving him feeling suicidal.

Corgan's admission came in a new interview with The Guardian.

“I used to perceive it as sort of a funny game,” the Pumpkins' 55-year-old leader said of playing a troll in the press. “But that sort of stuff works better as it does in wrestling, when you have a hegemonic position. If you’re winning, and you’re being a heel, it’s kind of fun. But if you’re not winning, then the heel thing turns into a grating white noise, and everything that comes out of your mouth, somebody’s rolling their eyes.”

Smashing Pumpkins will release the second part of their epic 33-track Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts album on January 31, with part three scheduled for release on April 21.