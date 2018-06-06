Watch Mark Tremonti cover Metallica on a Hello Kitty guitar

Mark Tremonti is the latest musician to cover a classic metal song on a kid’s musical instrument.

The Tremonti frontman and bandmate Eric Friedman tackled Metallica’s 1986 track Welcome Home (Sanitarium) on a pair of Hello Kitty guitars for Loudwire. Watch the video below.

Tremonti isn't the first rock star to give a classic metal song the Hello Kitty treatment. Black Label Society and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde has covered Black Sabbath’s N.I.B., and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy bashed out a medley of songs by Slayer, Rush and Kiss.

Tremonti release their new album, A Dying Machine, on June 8. Recorded with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, it’s a concept album themed around a story which takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called ‘vessels’ are trying to co-exist. The guitarist is also working on a novel with author John Shirley based on the album.

The band recently released a video for new single Bringer Of War. They embark on a European tour from June 18, which includes dates with Iron Maiden on their Legacy Of The Beast tour. Find full details below.

Tremonti A Dying Machine 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jun 18: Munich Strom, Germany

Jun 19: Leipzig Taubshental, Germany

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Jun 28: Glasgow ABC, UK

Jun 29: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jun 30: Birmingham Institute, UK

Jul 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jul 05: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Jul 07: Barcelona RockFest, Spain

Jul 09: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 14: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Plazza Dell’Unita d’Italia, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 29: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland

Jul 31: Berlin Lido, Germany

Aug 01: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany