Watch Marilyn Manson join X Japan at Coachella

Marilyn Manson joined X Japan onstage during their performance at Coachella on Saturday night.

He teamed up with Yoshiki at the festival for a cover of Eurythmics’ 1983 hit Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), which also featured on Manson’s 1995 EP Smells Like Children.

Speaking about Manson with LA Weekly, Yoshiki says: “He’s been an amazing friend of mine. So we talked about him showing up at Coachella and he said, ‘I’d be happy to.’

“I mean, he’s just a very sweet person and he kindly tries to support X Japan – or support me. That’s wonderful.”

As for being one of the few rock bands to appear at last week's festival, Yoshiki adds: “I think it’s cool, we stand out. We are so lucky to be a part of those amazing artists. It’s pretty eclectic, even though some people define us as a hard-rock band. But we have some ballads and some songs you can dance to.”

X Japan’s appearance at Coachella, along with their two Night Of Resurrection shows earlier this month in Tokyo, came 18 months after Yoshiki suffered a herniated disc in late 2016, and almost a year on from undergoing emergency surgery on his back in May 2017.