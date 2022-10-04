Watch Machine Gun Kelly pay tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington in London

Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington during his October 1 show at London's Wembley Arena.

In 2017, Kelly supported Linkin Park in Poland, and was due to join the LA band on the North American leg of their One More Light world tour. Unfortunately, just days before the run was supposed to kick off, Chester Bennington passed away.

Addressing the audience during his Wembley gig, MGK said: “We had a tour that we were about to start and three days before we started that tour, Chester passed away.

"The last time I saw him was here in Europe, so I encourage you, because life is short, to go live this life. I know it’s hard, man. I know this shit is fucking hard. But nights like tonight make life worth it.”

Following his tribute, the pop-punk star performs 2019's Glass House, which pays respects to several late artists including Bennington and Mac Miller, and contains the lyrics: 'Last time I got off the stage, I looked Chester in the face / But now he gone, and ain’t no going back'

Elsewhere in the set, Machine Gun Kelly brought out Yungblud to duet on tracks Acting Like That and I Think I’m Okay.

Watch fan-filmed footage of his Chester Bennington tribute below:

MGK's Mainstream Sellout tour will continue tonight (October 4) in Birmingham, and carry on to Leeds, Glasgow and Dublin later this week, before signing off on October 12 in Amsterdam.

Oct 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Oct 06: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 07: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Oct 09: Dublin 3Arena

Oct 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live