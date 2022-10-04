Watch Machine Gun Kelly pay tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington in London

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

At his recent concert at London's Wembley Arena, Machine Gun Kelly spoke of the tour he was meant to embark on with Linkin Park, just days after Chester Bennington passed away

Machine Gun Kelly and Chester Bennington
(Image credit: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington during his October 1 show at London's Wembley Arena. 

In 2017, Kelly supported Linkin Park  in Poland, and was due to join the LA band on the North American leg of their One More Light world tour. Unfortunately, just days before the run was supposed to kick off, Chester Bennington passed away.

Addressing the audience during his Wembley gig, MGK said: “We had a tour that we were about to start and three days before we started that tour, Chester passed away.

"The last time I saw him was here in Europe, so I encourage you, because life is short, to go live this life. I know it’s hard, man. I know this shit is fucking hard. But nights like tonight make life worth it.”

Following his tribute, the pop-punk star performs 2019's Glass House, which pays respects to several late artists including Bennington and Mac Miller, and contains the lyrics: 'Last time I got off the stage, I looked Chester in the face / But now he gone, and ain’t no going back'

Elsewhere in the set, Machine Gun Kelly brought out Yungblud to duet on tracks Acting Like That and I Think I’m Okay.

Watch fan-filmed footage of his Chester Bennington tribute below:

MGK's Mainstream Sellout tour will continue tonight (October 4) in Birmingham, and carry on to Leeds, Glasgow and Dublin later this week, before signing off on October 12 in Amsterdam. 

Machine Gun Kelly European/UK tour dates:

Oct 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Oct 06: Leeds First Direct Arena
Oct 07: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Oct 09: Dublin 3Arena       
Oct 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  