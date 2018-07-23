Watch Lzzy Hale join Smashing Pumpkins for cover of Led Zeppelin classic

Smashing Pumpkins played a set at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday night – part of the reunited lineup’s Shiny And Oh So Bright 2018 Tour.

The band surprised fans by covering Led Zeppelin’s classic 1971 track Stairway To Heaven – and were joined by Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, who shared vocal duties with Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan.

Video footage of the performance can be seen below.

Smashing Pumpkins last month released a video for their new single Solara, which was the first material to be recorded by original members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha in 18 years.

Original bassist D’arcy Wretzky isn’t part of the reactivated lineup, with Jeff Schroeder taking her place.

Corgan revealed in February that the band were working on new studio material and revealed the name of eight of the tracks.

Halestorm, meanwhile, are gearing up to launch their new studio album Vicious on Friday (July 27) and last week premiered a video for their new single Do Not Disturb.

Smashing Pumpkins are currently on the road across North America and will play shows in London and Bologna in October.

