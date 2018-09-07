Watch Kris Barras cover the theme from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Kris Barras has shared a video of his cover of the theme tune to 90s US sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

The blues rock guitarist and vocalist has picked out the footage from his archive to mark the start of the Kris Barras Band’s UK tour, which kicks off tonight at Exeter’s Phoenix – the first night of his Divine And Dirtier run of shows.

Barras exclusively tells Classic Rock: “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was one of my favourite shows as a kid. The theme song is so memorable, most people around my age will know the rap!

“I like cover versions that are completely removed from the original, so I decided to do a Cigar Box Country/Blues version.”

He adds: “I’m super-pumped up for this tour. We’ve completely changed up the set, got some new tunes, as well as tracks from both albums that we haven’t played live before.

“My aim is to have every tour better than the last. I want people leaving the shows feeling like they’ve got value for money and seen something fresh.”

Find a full list of the Kris Barras Band’s UK tour dates below, which are in support of their latest album The Divine And Dirty.

The Kris Barras Band 2018 UK tour

Sep 07: Exeter Phoenix (w/Baby Snakes)

Sep 09: Isle Of Wight Ekletica Festival

Sep 11: Southampton Talking Heads (w/The Outlaw Orchestra)

Sep 12: Lincoln Engine Shed (w/Dead Man’s Whiskey)

Sep 13: Birmingham Asylum (w/Gorilla Riot)

Sep 14: Caerphilly The Patriot (w/Mark Pontin Group, Blackballed)

Sep 15: Sheffield Corporation (w/Piston)

Sep 16: Bristol The Tunnels (w/Mark Pontin Group)

Sep 18: Newcastle Trillians (w/Dead Man’s Whiskey)

Sep 19: Carlisle Club Rock (w/Dead Man’s Whiskey)

Sep 20: Glasgow King Tut’s (w/Black Cat Bone)

Sep 21: Dundee Church (w/Black Cat Bone)

Sep 22: Manchester Night & Day Cafe (w/The Madding Crowd)

Sep 23: Blackpool Waterloo (w/Dead Man’s Whiskey)

Sep 24: London The 100 Club (w/Matt Edwards)

Sep 25: Norwich The Brickmakers (w/Hollowstar)

Sep 27: Derby The Flowerpot (w/Piston)

Sep 29: Gillingham The Kent Blues Collective Festival

Oct 01: Whitley Bay Playhouse (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 02: Leeds Brudenell Social Club (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 03: Bury Saint Edmunds Apex (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 05: Stockton-on-tees ARC (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 06: Chester The Live Rooms (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 07: Bilston Robin 2 (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 09: Oxford O2 Academy (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 12: Brighton Concorde (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 13: Northampton Roadmenders (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 14: Harpenden Public Halls (w/Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 01: Preston Live (w/Gun)

Nov 02: Buckley Tivoli (w/Gun)

Nov 03: Nuneaton Queens Hall (w/Gun)

Dec 01: Porthcawl Plane Rockstock 2018