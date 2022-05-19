Watch 'Kiss' rock and roll all nite in teaser for Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold

A new teaser clip previewing the upcoming biopic about music industry executive/ Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart has been shared.

The film, titled Spinning Gold, was directed by son Tim Bogart and will be screened to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival market this week.

The footage, premiered by Variety, captures a live performance by "Kiss" (a group of actors pretending to be them, not Gene Simmons and co. themselves, obviously), while Bogart, played by Jeremy Jordan, watches from backstage.

Kiss were one of Bogart's earliest signings, and was also credited as being the man behind signing Donna Summer, Cher and Parliament, among others.

Spinning Gold was originally announced in 2011 with Tim Bogart recruited as writer and director and Justin Timberlake cast as Neil Bogart.

Due to numerous delays and casting changes, the project was shelved, but now it's almost ready to see the light of day.

In 2019, Jordan was confirmed as the starring role of Neil Bogart. Also reported to appear in the upcoming movie are Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley, Sam Harris as Paul Stanley and Casey Likes as Gene Simmons.

Speaking to Variety, Tim Bogart explains, “Born Neil Bogatz in the Brooklyn projects where he plotted his dreams and schemes to escape from poverty, Neil Bogart was my father — and it’s taken me over 20 years to finally tell his story.

“And I know people say that all the time, but the first option on the film really was back in 1999. From there, through obstacles nearly as challenging as what my father faced in bringing Casablanca Records to the world, the obstacles in bringing this film to light were just as daunting.”

Watch the clip below: