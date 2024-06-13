“Be there or be square!” Watch Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris play a charity football match this weekend

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris will be playing a charity football match at Portugal’s Estadio Algarve on Sunday (June 15).

The 68-year-old, who founded Maiden in 1975, will be playing to raise money for disadvantaged children in Portugal.

Tickets to the match will cost 2,50€ and kickoff will be at 8pm local time.

Harris comments in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) (transcribed by Blabbermouth): “So here I am in the beautiful Algarve, Portugal.

“Over my shoulder here is the Estadio Algarve or Stadium Algarve or Algarve Stadium, whichever way you wanna put it, and that’s where I’m playing for charity on Saturday, 8pm kickoff.

“And it’s for underprivileged children in Portugal. So it’s a really good cause.

“So if you can get there, make it down there. I think it’s only like two or three euros to get in, or something like that, but try and round up a few people and get down there and support it.

“And, yeah, be there or be square.”

Harris is an avid football fan and a supporter of London club West Ham. He trained with the team aged 14, but stopped pursuing football professionally when he discovered music.

“It was always West Ham,” the bassist told the club’s official website last year.

“The first game I went to [on December 11, 1965], I was nine, jumped on the bus with my mate and saw us beat Newcastle 4-3. That was it, I was hooked.

“I stay in touch with what’s going on and the only time I’ve not been able to watch the games in the last few years is when I’ve been on flights [or onstage].”

When Maiden were promoting their album Virtual XI in 1998, they hosted a series of football matches with fans and journalists.

The band will embark on a massive tour of North America later this year. See dates and get tickets below.

Iron Maiden 2024 North American tour:

Oct 04: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre

Oct 05: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena

Oct 08: Los Angeles Kia Forum

Oct 12: Sacramento Aftershock Festival

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell

Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center

Nov 06: Worcester DCU Center

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

Nov 09: Newark Prudential Center

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center

Get tickets.