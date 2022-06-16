Watch Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot rip through a cover of Metallica's Enter Sandman

The young trio have released a badass cover to promote their upcoming European tour - including debut UK shows

Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have become one of the biggest metal stories to emerge from their home country in recent years, and will be heading to Europe this summer for a series of shows that will also include their official UK live debut. 

To celebrate the milestone, they band have released an official live video of their excellent cover of Metallica anthem Enter Sandman, filmed live at Les Transmusicales Festival in Rennes, France, in December last year.

Voice Of Baceprot have become a sensation in an Indonesian metal scene that continues to produce great bands at a rapid pace. Their debut video, 2018's thrash-funk crusher School Revolution, has amassed nearly two million views since its arrival four years ago. With lyrics focused on raising awareness of the inequality of education in Indonesia, it not only put Voice Of Baceprot on the map in the global metal scene, but proved they were a band unafraid to use their voice to confront important issues. 

And if you were in any doubt about that last point: since then, the three-piece have released further singles in the shape of God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music and [NOT] PUBLIC PROPERTY, both of which you can probably guess the general lyrical direction of.

Turns out they can do a ripping cover of a Metalica classic as well - pretty good going, given that we thought Rina Sawayama had sewn up the whole Enter Sandman cover game last year.

Watch Voice Of Baceprot's Enter Sandman cover below, and check out their upcoming European tour dates just below that.

Voice Of Baceprot 2022 European dates

July 14 Colours of Ostrava 2022 (Ostrava, CZ)
July 22 Valkhof Festival 2022 (Nijmegen, NL)
July 27 The Deaf Institute (Manchester, UK)
July 28 Boston Music Room (London, UK)
Aug 2 Stengade (Copenhagen, DK)
Aug 5 Wacken Open Air (Wacken, DE)

