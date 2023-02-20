Watch Ice-T get inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame accompanied by pals Ice Cube and Chuck D

Ice-T was inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 17, at a heartfelt ceremony surrounded by his family and closest peers.

The rapper/actor was graced with the walk's 2,747th stone on 7065 Hollywood Blvd to pay tribute to his career and legacy.

At the ceremony, Ice-T — whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow — was honoured with speeches by Law & Order producer Dick Wolf, co-star Mariska Hargitay and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D.

“Ice has appeared in more of my shows than anyone else on Earth. It goes back now 25 years,” Wolf declares. “I’m now gonna show how old I am by saying, ‘Ice is the coolest guy I have ever met,’ and I’ve said that to him. I don’t know what the term for it is — ‘the bomb’? I don’t know.”

He continues, “He is universally liked by his compatriots and I assume the same is true of the music world.”

Taking the mic, Harigitay adds: “Your whole story runs so deep. It runs deep particularly here in L.A., and it runs deep around the world. You are a rapper and an actor and an artist. And at a time when people overuse words without thinking and wearing out the meanings, you are indeed the real O.G.

“You have lived a story that has shaped how you look at the world. A story that would have hardened many people beyond recognition. but instead it filled you with humanity, with humility, with grace and with oh-so-much wisdom. You are a devoted husband and a proud, proud, proud father, and you are taking your place here for all those reasons and for so many more.

“But to me, Ice, the reason you’re here, and the reason you have fame in my heart, is because you are the O.G. of friendship. You are my real deal, my true blue, authentic, unshakable friend, and I cannot tell you what that means to me.”

Public Enemy's Chuck D is the last to offer a tribute before Ice-T-s own acceptance speech.



“O.G., original gangster, original god, is where Ice-T has been all along," he says. "He’s changed the world with words. I call him Berg as a nickname ‘cause he’s so cool that he could sink the Titanic and raise it again.”

Then, closing the round of speeches, Ice-T says: “I never thought I would get a star — really? I mean, the way my life was going, it was what can we come up in Hollywood and steal. We were really out here causing real problems. And this was just out of the question. Show business was just out of the question.”

Towards the end, the Body Count frontman sends thanks to his family, stating: "Let me shout out my family. My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. [Chanel], who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She has no fear of the stage."

View the moment below:

