Watch Homer Simpson singing System Of A Down's Chop Suey!

An AI-generated clip showing Homer Simpson belting out System Of A Down's Chop Suey! has been unearthed on – you guessed it – TikTok.

The clip, which can be viewed below, features spliced together video from Simpsons episodes – but it's the audio that is the real star of the show.

TikTok user Meme Music (@mememusic) used Voicify AI to create the vocals. And the result is a frighteningly spot-on Homer Simpson soundalike, angrily nailing a stone cold heavy metal classic.

Chop Suey! appeared on System Of A Down's 2001 sophomore album Toxicity and was recently ranked the best song on the record by Metal Hammer. Of the song, the article says: "There’s a good reason it’s become one of the most beloved songs of the 21st century: it takes everything great about System Of A Down and condenses it into three-and-a-half minutes of pure brilliance. From its careering riffing and unforgettable hooks to that rapturous closing chorus, it’s the perfect summation of both Toxicity and the band that made it."

The track has 600 million-plus Spotify plays – more than any single Metallica song and bigger than the two most popular Slipknot songs combined. It also has more than 1.2 billion YouTube views.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in 2021, System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian said of the song's birth: “When I wrote it, I did not think Chop Suey! was gonna be any different to any of our other songs. But that was the one that pushed open the door for us.

"There was an acoustic guitar I used to take around with me. I just started playing that acoustic guitar, and that’s when I started writing Chop Suey!”