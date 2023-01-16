Watch Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry join Alice In Chains tribute band on stage to cover Facelift and Dirt classics

Lzzy Hale, Joe Hottinger and Chris Daughtry covered Man In The Box and Rain When I Die onstage in Nashville last week with an Alice In Chains tribute band

Earlier this month, Lzzy Hale and Daughtry joined forces for an epic studio cover of Journey's Separate Ways, in celebration of the song's 40th anniversary.

The frontwoman continued her collaboration with the Daughtry leader Chris Daughtry last week on another cover, with the duo performing Alice In Chains classic Man In The Box, alongside Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger. 

Instead of delivering the rendition in a studio however, the two musicians joined an Alice In Chains tribute band on stage in the Nashville venue, The Basement East, on January 10.

The performance saw the duo accompany professional imitators Into The Flood during one of the venue's Grunge Nights, for a cover of the 1990 Facelift classic, as well as a play through of Rain When I Die, from Alice In Chains' 1992 album Dirt.

Following the performance, Hale reflected on the evening via an Instagram post. 

"What a great night at the @thebasementeast for #grungenight" she writes.

"Funny thing is the dress I wore is something I actually DID wear in the nineties as a teen in middle school… but I digress… #VINTAGE

"This was truly a gathering of some of the best musicians in Nashville, all having fun paying homage to the rock idols we grew up listening to. We had far too much fun! Love my Nash crew! 

"And also thank you to all the die hard Freaks and fam that came out to party with us! We ended up at lakeside bar … and I got to meet and embrace so many of you!! Thank you for all of your stories, dirty secrets and beers shared! Love you all! P.S. also… do I not have the biggest smile (mouth) in the biz? Photos courtesy of @thejoestorm".

Watch the performance below:

