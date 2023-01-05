Listen to Lzzy Hale and Daughtry join forces on a killer cover of Journey classic Separate Ways

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale has team up with Daughtry to cover Journey classic Separate Ways in celebration of the song's 40th anniversary.

“Chris Daughtry and I have been threatening to unleash a duet for years,” says Lzzy Hale of the collaboration. “What better way to do that than by paying tribute to one of our mutual influences…. JOURNEY!”

“This song is not only part of the Stranger Things soundtrack, but has been my go-to for karaoke for as long as i can remember! I’m so honored to have been a part of this and I hope it makes you smile as big as I did while recording it!” And now we can't get the idea of Lzzy Hale doing karaoke to this song out of our head.”

Chris Daughtry says, “I’ve always loved the song and I was wanting to do a classic cover and my wife and I were watching the Stranger Things season finale and there's this incredibly intense scene and Separate Ways was a big part of this scene. It was so moving just the way it was used, it felt so cool and epic and I was immediately like 'THIS is the one! We have to cover this song.'”

He adds, “Then I was like, 'How can we make this extra special? What if it was a duet? What if we got Lzzy on it!!??' Needless to say I was pumped she said yes and I absolutely love how it turned out.”



Listen to the collaboration below:

Relations in the Journey camp are rather less harmonious, however.



According to court documents filed in the County of Contra Costa in California in November, guitarist Neal Schon is suing guitarist/keyboardist Jonathan Cain over access to the band's financial records.

"Plaintiff Schon is the leader and original founding member of the iconic American rock band Journey," states the filing. "This action is brought to turn the lights on, so to speak, and obtain critical financial information Schon has been trying to obtain but has been denied."

The document goes on to claim that Cain set up an American Express account without telling Schon, and that "millions of Journey funds have flowed through it."

In response, Cain issued a statement that read, "“This is a matter that should have been resolved privately, but I am forced to publicly respond now to Neal’s malicious lies and personal attacks on my family and I in an effort to garner public support for his ill-conceived lawsuit — a lawsuit that has absolutely no merit.

"Neal has always had access to the credit card statements; what he lacks — and what he is really seeking — is the ability to increase his spending limits. Since Neal decided to publicize what is going on, I can tell you we will present the evidence to the court that shows that Neal has been under tremendous financial pressure as a result of his excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle, which led to him running up enormous personal charges on the band’s credit card account.

"When efforts were made to limit his use of the card to legitimate band expenses, Neal unfortunately decided to attack me rather than trying to get his reckless spending under control. I am saddened by the situation — for Neal and for our fans — but since Neal filed a lawsuit, I suspect he will not be able to ignore the court like he has ignored the countless financial advisors and accountants he has fired over the past several years who have tried in vain to help him."