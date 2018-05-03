Watch Ghost’s Cardinal Copia lead band through Grammy acoustic set

Ghost - Prequelle 1. Ashes

2. Rats

3. Faith

4. See the Light

5. Miasma

6. Dance Macabre

7. Pro Memoria

8. Witch Image

9. Helvetesfonster

10. Life Eternal

Ghost performed a set at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles earlier this week, with “new” frontman Cardinal Copia leading the band through a three-song set.

Fan-filmed footage showing snippets of the performance from the Clive Davis Theatre can be seen below.

Copia is joined onstage by three Nameless Ghouls, with the intimate show coming just before the band kick off their North American tour in support of upcoming album Prequelle.

It will be released on June 1 via Spinefarm Records.

Ghost are the cover stars of the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now.

In an interview with Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge, the vocalist reports that the follow-up to 2015’s Meliora was motivated by the death of music icons Lemmy, David Bowie and Prince.

Forge tells the magazine: “I think we took people like Lemmy for granted – he was going to sit at our table forever, but now, there is a chair that is loudly empty. It’s definitely affected me way more than I thought it would.

“It’s made me want to be a little bit more attentive when it comes to trying to make sure that you’re making the best of the opportunities that you have with your seniors. That is something that has affected me and this record a lot.”

The new issue of Metal Hammer also features Parkway Drive, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Maynard James Keenan, Dimmu Borgir and much more.

Ghost 2018 tour dates

May 05: Riverside RMA, CA

May 06: Tucson Music Hall, AZ

May 08: Houston Revention, TX

May 10: Chattanooga Tivoli, TN

May 11: Cincinnati The Taft Theatre, OH

May 12: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

May 13: Columbus Express Live, OH

May 15: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

May 16: Syracuse Crouse Hinds Theater, NY

May 18: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

May 19: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 20: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

May 22: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

May 23: Nashville Tennessee PAC, TN

May 25: St. Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

May 26: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 27: Memphis Cannon Center, TN

May 29: Ft. Wayne The Clyde Theater, IN

May 31: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Jun 01: St. Paul The Palace Theater, MN

Jun 02: Kansas City RockFest, MO

Jun 15: Download Paris, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany