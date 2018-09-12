Watch Ghost perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Ghost took to the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night and delivered a stunning 24-track set.
The material spanned their back catalogue, including material from their two most recent studio albums Meliora and Prequelle, with Papa Nihil even appearing and delivering the saxophone solo on Miasma.
Fan-shot footage from the show has now appeared online and includes Absolution, Cirice, Year Zero and Mummy Dust. Ghost’s performance of Faith can also be seen, which includes Cardinal Copia addressing the crowd and raising laughs before the song kicks in.
Watch the clips below.
Earlier this week, Ghost announced details of A Pale Tour Named Death with a new video. They’ll play 11 dates across Europe in February, kicking off in Lyon on February 3 and wrapping up with a set in Stockholm on the 23rd of the month.
Ghost - A Pale Tour Named Death 2019
Feb 03: Lyon Tony Garnier, France
Feb 05: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Feb 06: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium
Feb 07: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 14: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 15: Bochum Ruhrkongress, Germany
Feb 17: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Feb 18: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 20: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Feb 21: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Feb 23: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden