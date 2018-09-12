Watch Ghost perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Ghost took to the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night and delivered a stunning 24-track set.

The material spanned their back catalogue, including material from their two most recent studio albums Meliora and Prequelle, with Papa Nihil even appearing and delivering the saxophone solo on Miasma.

Fan-shot footage from the show has now appeared online and includes Absolution, Cirice, Year Zero and Mummy Dust. Ghost’s performance of Faith can also be seen, which includes Cardinal Copia addressing the crowd and raising laughs before the song kicks in.

Watch the clips below.

Earlier this week, Ghost announced details of A Pale Tour Named Death with a new video. They’ll play 11 dates across Europe in February, kicking off in Lyon on February 3 and wrapping up with a set in Stockholm on the 23rd of the month.

Ghost - A Pale Tour Named Death 2019

Feb 03: Lyon Tony Garnier, France

Feb 05: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 06: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Feb 07: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 14: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 15: Bochum Ruhrkongress, Germany

Feb 17: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 18: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 20: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Feb 21: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Feb 23: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden