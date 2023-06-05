Watch nu metal history in action as Evanescence perform Bring Me To Life with Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix

By Liz Scarlett
Evanescence were joined by Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix for a historic performance of nu metal anthem Bring Me To Life at Rock Am Ring

Over the weekend, Evanescence took to the stage for a set at the Rock Am Ring festival in Nürburgring, Germany on June 3, appearing on the bill alongside names such as Machine Gun Kelly, Tenacious D, Architects and Yungblud, among others.

During their performance of their 2003 breakout anthem Bring Me To Life, Amy Lee and co. were joined by Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, whose band had performed earlier on.

For the rendition, the Roach vocalist was recruited for the rap segment of the song, the moment of which can be viewed in fan-filmed footage below.

Earlier this year, Lee noted how her band usually avoid the nu metal-inspired section within their live shows, noting how it was never her intention to include a rap in the song to begin with, but was pressured into it.

Speaking of the rap - which was originally performed by Paul McCoy of Louisiana rockers 12 Stones - she told Metal Hammer: “I stopped performing it a long time ago. We never really did perform it. When we're on tour and we have somebody that fits into that spot, they jump up on the song.

"We were on tour with P.O.D and we had Sonny [Sandoval, vocalist] get up a few times. And obviously, if we're ever in the same town as Paul [McCoy, 12 Stones vocalist], who originally did the part, we will have him come up, because it's fun and it's cool and nostalgic."

She continued: "But that part, that sound, that's not my style. That's why it was such a difficult pill to swallow, even on one song. But we won because we didn't have to change our whole sound.” 

Check out the performance below:

