Watch Dethklok in trailer for Metalocalypse movie and hear first new music in 10 years

A trailer has been released for the upcoming Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar movie – and it's accompanied by a new song from Dethklok.

The film will be released on video-on-demand services and Blu-ray/DVD on 22 August and the railer can be viewed.

Also available to watch below is the lyric video for Dethklok's first new song in 10 years – Aortic Desecration. The track is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Dethalbum IV, released on the same day as the film.

Dethklok are the animated band who are the stars of the animated series Metalocopalypse which ran on Adult Swim from 2006 to 2013. It bristled with razor-sharp wit and hilarious parodies.

The show's four seasons featured ultra-violent, ear-punishing videos, and knuckle dragging rock star narcissism. It featured guest appearances from James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Ihsahn, Devin Townsend, King Diamond, Mike Patton and George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.

Also, Metalocalypse: The Complete Series will be released August 22 digitally and on DVD and containes all 63 episodes of the show.

And a soundtrack for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will follow on August 25.

Babymetal and Dethklok recently announced a co-headline 2023 North American tour. Dates can be viewed below.

Babymetal and Dethklok North American tour 2023

Aug 30: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Aug 31: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Sep 02: Orlando Orlando Amphitheater, FL

Sep 03: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 05: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Sep 06: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 08: Pittsburgh UPMC Events Center, PA

Sep 09: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Sep 10: Alton Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

Sep 12: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA

Sep 14: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 15: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Sep 17: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 18: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Sep 20: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Sep 21: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 24: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Sep 25: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Sep 27: St. Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Sep 28: Omaha Steelhouse, NE

Sep 30: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 03: Vancouver PNE Forum, BC

Oct 04: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 08: Las Vegas Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort, NV

Oct 10: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Oct 11: Los Angeles YouTube Theater, CA