Watch Def Leppard's Joe Elliott pour some sugar on Billy Joel live

Billy Joel surprised fans attending his Sunday night show at New York’s Madison Square Garden by inviting Joe Elliott on to the stage.

The Def Leppard frontman was met with huge cheers, with Joel and his band quickly launching into Def Leppard’s 1987 Hysteria classic Pour Some Sugar On Me, with Elliott providing the vocals.

Watch fan-filmed video of the performance below.

After the show, Def Leppard shared a picture of the pair backstage with the caption: “Good times with Billy Joel at The Garden.”

Elliott has appeared onstage with Joel in the past, with the pair getting together at Boston’s Fenway Park in August last year.

Joel’s next live show will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 22, while Def Leppard are currently planning their European tour which will get under way in Sweden on June 6 and will include a headline set at the UK’s Download festival on June 14.

Later this month, Def Leppard will release the second volume in their career-spanning box set collection. Volume Two will arrive on June 21 via UME/Virgin, bringing together 1992’s Adrenalize, 1993’s Retro Active, 1996's Slang, 1999's Euphoria, along with b-sides and rarities.