Watch David Hasselhoff make his heavy metal debut with the dramatic Through The Night

In the darkest hours, true heroes emerge. Back in October, we brought you the news that actor and icon David Hasselhoff, the rugged hero of Knight Rider and Baywatch, was preparing to make a metal record with Austrian metal duo CueStack. As the lads from CueStack informed us at the time, “The ultimate goal was to create a metal project with the most-watched man on TV, showing the world his heavy side.”

In truth, since then, barely an hour has passed where we’ve not wondered what form this titanic collaboration might take.

And now... IT. IS. TIME.

Through The Night, its creator say, is “about pushing through dark times with hope and courage, fighting your way towards the light at the ending of the tunnel.”

We’ve all been there.

We’re not going to say ‘The Hoff Has Saved 2020’ or anything foolish like that but we guarantee that this will be the best 3 minutes and 43 seconds you'll spend on culture today…

The Through the Night EP adds a synthwave remix of the song by Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo, as well as CueStack’s previous single Transhuman Generation and a 2020 mix of their song Alive. The EP is available digitally, and in various formats and packages from CueStack’s webstore. Among the choices is an Ultimate Box Set featuring the EP on CD, a T-shirt, a gym bag, shorts, an embroidered baseball cap, and more.

Now, let’s start a campaign to get The Hoff on tour with Rammstein next year and we can all pretend that 2020 never happened.