Watch Dave Grohl thrill fans with Foo Fighters classic as he busks in Seattle

Dave Grohl gave fans in Seattle a surprise on Saturday afternoon when he and Brandi Carlile appeared at Pike Place Market in the city for an impromptu performance.

The Seattle Times report that the pair gave a 15-20 minute set, closing out with Foo Fighters 2002 track Times Like These.

Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Carlile posted several minutes of the performance on her Facebook page, saying: “Busking at Pike Place Market. Right where it all started so many years ago. Super special guest: Dave Grohl.”

Carlile later posted an image of the jam on Instagram, with the caption: “Got nostalgic and decided to swing by my old busking spot Pike Place market with the twins and Dave Grohl. Honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life. Thanks guys.”

Watch the footage below.

In February, Grohl revealed that he had to have surgery on his arm – a procedure which resulted in Foo Fighters having to postpone two shows.

Prior to the operation, Foo Fighters played a Super Bowl pre-show concert in Atlanta and were joined onstage by artists including Tom Morello, Queen’s Roger Taylor and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

Foo Fighters will head back out on the road from May – a run which will include a set at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival.