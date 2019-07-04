Watch Dave Grohl sing My Hero with the doctor who treated his broken leg

Dave Grohl sang a duet onstage with the doctor who treated his broken leg after falling offstage at a gig in Sweden.

The Foo Fighters mainman spotted Dr Johan Sampson in the audience at the Lollapalooza Stockholm festival partway through My Hero. “There he is! Sing it to him!” he told the crowd, before encouraging Sampson to join him onstage. Sampson then crowd-surfed over the audience and climbed onstage to sing the song alongside him.

Grohl broke his leg after falling off the stage two songs into a Foo Fighters show in Gothenburg in June 2015. He came back to finish the gig, but was forced to cancel subsequent dates. When he returned to the stage a few weeks later, he played while sitting in a Game Of Thrones-inspired chair made of guitars.

Foo Fighters’ UK and Ireland tour begins on August 17. They headline the Leeds and Reading festivals on August 23 and 25 respectively.

FOO FIGHTERS UK/IRELAND TOUR

Aug 17: Glasgow Summer Sessions

Aug 19: Belfast Vital Festival

Aug 21: Dublin RDS Arena

Aug 23: Leeds Festival

Aug 25: Reading Festival