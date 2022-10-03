Watch Courtney Love guest with The Lemonheads in London, thanks to super model Kate Moss

Courtney Love made a surprise appearance on-stage with The Lemonheads at London's Roundhouse on September 30, thanks to supermodel Kate Moss.

Love joined the Boston band, fronted by her long-time friend Evan Dando, to guest on Into Your Arms, from the group's 1993 album, Come on Feel the Lemonheads. Love later revealed, via an Instagram post, that her appearance at the gig - part of The Lemonhead's It's A Shame About Ray 30th anniversary tour - was facilitated by Kate Moss.

She also revealed that Into Your Arms holds a special meaning for her.

"I recalled how at the end of Hole sets 94/95 @xmadmx [Melissa Auf der Maur] & Eric and I, after hours of pouring our wrath blood & guts, on the stage for you folks, we’d finish, with this tender, pink confection of a song," she wrote. "We did it very last for me, not you. I need sweetness. I don’t write sweet."

She went on to say, "We all love Evan. He’s not got a bad bone in his body . When Kurt brought him home (Kurt pretty much liked Frances, dealers & cats only. So I was surprised to see them stumble in.) They just had such FUN with each other."

Read the full post below:

Love added "It felt great to be up there with him" and thanked "queen km" aka Kate Moss, for helping arrange her cameo.

The Lemonhead's epic 30-song set at the Roundhouse also featured covers of songs by Misfits and GG Allin. You can watch Courtney Love's guest spot, filmed by YouTube user Franks For The Memory, below: