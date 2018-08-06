Watch Bryan Adams join Taylor Swift onstage in Toronto for Summer Of ’69

American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift played a show at Toronto’s Rogers Centre over the weekend, where she was joined onstage by Bryan Adams.

The pair launched into Adams’ classic 1984 track Summer Of ’69, which appeared on the Canadian vocalist and guitarist’s fourth studio album Reckless.

Introducing the song, Swift said: “It’s one of my favourite songs ever written – it’s not one of mine! You guys have been singing so loud all night, but I really want to see how loud it could be. So if you’ve been saving your voice for a moment in the show, this is the moment.”

Both Adams and Swift shared videos on social media of the performance, which can be seen below, along with the song itself.

Adams played a show at the city’s Scotiabank Arena – formerly the Air Canada Centre – the previous night, where he previewed two new songs Ultimate Love and Please Stay.

His last studio album was 2015’s Get Up.