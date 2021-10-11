Watch Bruce Springsteen blast through Sherry Darling at No Nukes show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have released a live version of Sherry Darling. The performance is taken from the upcoming release of The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, which will hit digital platforms and retail outlets next month.

Sherry Darling, which appeared in Springsteen's 1980 album The River, is one of 13 tracks to feature on The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, which was recorded and filmed over two performances shot during the Musicians United for Safe Energy benefit show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Other acts appearing at the show, which aimed to raise awareness for alternatives to nuclear power, included Crosby, Stills, and Nash, James Taylor, the Doobie Brothers, Tom Petty, Dan Fogelberg and Poco.

A film and album documenting the concerts was released in 1980, and featured three Springsteen tracks: The River, Thunder Road and Quarter To Three. The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts will make the full setlist from Springsteen and the band available for the first time.

“The Seventies were a golden period in the history of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and the Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts is the greatest document of that era we will ever have," says critic/producer Jon Landau, who famously proclaimed Springsteen as the 'rock and roll future' in a 1974 article. "It’s a pure rock show from beginning to end, the energy level is transcendent, and the mastery of the art and the craft of rock music is awe-inspiring."

"A few years ago, I started re-examining the filmed archives for Bruce and the Band’s appearances at the No Nukes concerts of 1979," says Springsteen's longtime collaborator Thom Zimny. "I quickly realised that these were the best performances and best filming from the Band’s legendary Seventies, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage.

"Having worked as Bruce’s principal director and editor for the last 20 years, I can say without reservation that this newly re-edited, re-mixed and restored ninety minute film is the gold standard for Bruce and the Band live during one of their greatest creative periods."

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film will be released on double CD/DVD, double CD/Blu-Ray and double vinyl formats on November 19. The film will be available for digital download on November 16, and for digital rental from November 23. Full tracklist below.

The release of Sherry Darling follows the release of a trailer for the film last week. Watch both below.

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts tracklist

1. Prove It All Night

2. Badlands

3. The Promised Land

4. The River

5. Sherry Darling

6. Thunder Road

7. Jungleland

8. Rosalita Come Out Tonight

9. Born To Run

10. Stay

11. Detroit Medley

12. Quarter To Three

13. Rave On

