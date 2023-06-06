Watch Bruce Dickinson leading a 15,000 crowd in singing happy birthday to Nicko McBrain

Yesterday was the 72nd birthday of Iron Maiden sticksman Nicko McBrain, but the party started the previous evening in Tampere, Finland, where 15,000 fans were lead through a chorus of Happy Birthday by frontman Bruce Dickinson.

On the second of two nights at the Nokia Arena, Dickinson paused after The Prisoner, the seventh song of the band's 16-stong setlist, and spoke to the crowd.

"I was gonna talk about Death Of The Celts, but no," said Dickinson, referring to the next song in the set. "Let's talk about something much more important... the life of Nicko McBain for one more f***ing year!"

Dickinson then lead the Arena through a rousing version Happy Birthday, finishing with a ragged vibrato as McBrain blew kisses in the general direction of the choir.

In 2015, Classic Rock asked McBrain how much longer he'd be behind the kit.

"Ideally… ten years? Nah, don’t see that," he responded. "Imagine me trying to play Run To The Hills at fucking seventy-three years old! So I don’t know, mate. But I’m planning on bowing out gracefully."

Run To The Hills is not in the current Iron Maiden setlist. The Future Past tour continues on June 7 in Bergen, Norway. Full dates below.

Iron Maiden: The Future Past Tour 2023

Jun 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain

Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Tickets are on sale now