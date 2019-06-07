Watch Bob Dylan's previously unseen Rolling Thunder version of Hard Rain

Netflix have released a never-before-seen clip of Bob Dylan performing Hard Rain, taken from the upcoming documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese. The footage has been painstakingly restored by Scorsese's team after lying abandoned for decades.

The finished movie is set to premiere on Netflix and in select cinemas on June 12. In addition, special event screenings will take place in 50 cities across the globe on June 11.

"Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975, and the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed that fall," say the filmmakers. "This performance of Hard Rain is look at a piece of essential American folklore, never before seen and beautifully restored.

"Master filmmaker Martin Scorsese creates a one-of-a-kind movie experience: part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream. Featuring Joan Baez, Rubin 'Hurricane' Carter, Sam Shepard, Allen Ginsberg, and Bob Dylan giving his first on-camera interview in over a decade.

"The film goes beyond mere reclamation of Dylan’s extraordinary music – it’s a roadmap into the wild country of artistic self-reinvention."

Speaking about the 1975 tour, Dylan says: “It wasn’t a success – not if you measure success in terms of profit.”

He adds: “Life isn’t about finding yourself or finding anything. Life is about creating yourself.”

All of Dylan’s performances in the film are included in the box set Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, which is released today.

The 148-track collection includes all five of Dylan’s full sets from that tour and also features rehearsal clips from New York's S.I.R. studios.

Dylan will continue his European tour later this month and will headline the British Summer Time Festival with Neil Young at London’s Hyde Park on July 12.