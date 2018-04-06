Watch Black Stone Cherry go back to 1988 for battle of the bands contest

Black Stone Cherry- Family Tree 1. Bad Habit

2. Burnin’

3. New Kinda Feelin

4. Carry Me On Down The Road

5. My Last Breath

6. Southern Fried Friday Night

7. Dancin’ In The Rain (featuring Warren Haynes)

8. Ain’t Nobody

9. James Brown

10. You Got The Blues

11. I Need A Woman

12. Get Me Over You

13. Family Tree

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their new track Bad Habit.

The song will feature on their upcoming album Family Tree, which will launch on April 20.

The Bad Habit video sees the band warp back in time to 1988 to take part in an epic battle of the bands competition, where they find themselves up against The Bad Habits, The Turtle Necks and Death Dagger.

Check out the promo below.

Speaking previously about the new record, drummer John Fred said: “Family Tree showcases all of our collective musical influences and how we have taken those to create something that is truly our own unique Southern American rock‘n’roll sound.”

The album features a guest appearance from frontman Chris Robertson’s five-year-old son, who provides backing vocals on You Got The Blues, while Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes plays and sings on Dancing In The Rain.

Family Tree is available for pre-order, while the band are about to embark on a tour in support of the album which includes a set at the UK's Download festival.

Black Stone Cherry 2018 tour dates

Apr 14: Glasgow Walmart, KY

Apr 18: Bethlehem Sands, PA

Apr 19: Erie Warner Theatre, PA

Apr 20: Syracuse landmark Theatre, NY

Apr 21: Baltimore Hippodrome, MD

Apr 22: Charleston Clay Center, WV

Apr 24: Lynchburg Phase 2 Club, VA

Apr 26: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 27: Hampton Wally’s Pub, NH

Apr 28: Wilmington The Queen, DE

Apr 30: Johnson City Capones, TN

May 02: Huntsville Von Braun, AL

May 03: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

May 04: Houston Scout Bar, TX

May 05: Dallas Trees, TX

May 07: Fort Smith Templelive, AR

May 08: Kansas City Madrid Theatre, M

May 10: Sauget Pop’s, IL

May 11: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion Festival, WI

May 14: Belvedere The Apollo Theatre, IL

May 16: Traverse City Ground Zero, MI

May 17: Flint Machine Shop, MI

May 18: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 25: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 26: Maryville The Shed, TN

May 27: Madison Brattiest 2018, WI

Jun 02: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Limerick Dolans, Ireland

Jun 06: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jun 07: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Eindhoven Strijp-S, Netherlands

Jun 14: Vienna Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Budapest Barba Negra Track Open-Air, Hungary

Jun 17: Warsaw Klub Proxima, Poland

Jun 18: Warsaw Bazyl, Poland

Jun 19: Esch-Sur-Alzette Kultufabrik, Luxembourg

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Hinwil Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 23: Natz Schabs Alpen Flair Festival, Italy

Jul 21: Morristown Jamboree In The Hills, OH

Jul 27: Trenton Mid-America Music Festival, MO

Nov 13: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 15: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Nov 20: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 27: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 29: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 30: Madrid But, Spain

Dec 01: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Dec 03: Paris Elysee Monmartre, France