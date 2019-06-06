Watch backstage drum spat between Iron Maiden's Eddie and Nicko McBrain

Iron Maiden have released a video showing their mascot Eddie getting up to some backstage antics – much to the annoyance of drummer Nicko McBrain.

The light-hearted film shows an exasperated McBrain stopped from getting his pre-show warm up in, as Eddie has claimed Nicko's drum kit for himself.

McBrain says: “I’ve got to be on stage in 10 minutes. I’ve got to get changed, and before that, I need to have a little warm up. Every night he’s in there! Every bloody night!”

When he pleads with Eddie to let him have a few minutes behind the kit, the mascot – dressed in his Trooper regalia – shakes his head and points at the door.

Check out the video below.

Of course, it’s not the first time Eddie has been up to high jinks backstage. Last year, he kidnapped Iron Maiden’s stage manager, whisking him away on a small truck.

Hopefully Eddie will let Nicko back behind the kit in time for Maiden’s The Legacy Of The Beast tour of the US, Canada and South America.

The first show is set to take place at the Sunrise BB&T Center in Florida on July 18. They’ll play a total of 44 shows, wrapping up at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, on October 15.

Last week, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson announced a European spoken word tour.