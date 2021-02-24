Watch Axl Rose’s surprise cameo in Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?

‘Singer, songwriter, musician and total rock god’ Axl Rose is making a guest appearance alongside everyone’s favourite cartoon canine crime-fighter, Scooby-Doo, in an upcoming episode of Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?

This momentous cultural collaboration will premiere on February 25, at 9pm Eastern Time, on Boomerang, and then will be available on Boomerang OTT.

A synopsis for this episode of the iconic cartoon series reads: “When Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down historic Route 66, they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine. While stranded in the desert, they check out an abandoned diner ‘to see if they have Wi-Fi inside’ – Daphne’s priorities – where they discover Axl, who turns out to already be buddies with Shaggy and Scooby.”

“As the gang dives deeper into the case, each member begins to disappear, and it’s eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery.”

We strongly suggest that you cancel everything, switch off your phone, and immerse yourself fully in this special moment of televisual history. And if you can’t wait until the 25th, here’s a preview of what to expect.

How exactly did this iconic collaboration between these cultural giants come about? To be honest, we haven’t a Scooby lads…