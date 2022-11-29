Watch Anthrax's Joey Belladonna sing the Star Spangled Banner accompanied by helicopters

Looking for inspiration ahead of Sunday's NFL match-up against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks turned to Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna, who delivered a rousing version of the Star Spangled Banner at a packed Lumen Field, with the final notes choreographed to coincide with a helicopter flyover.

It didn't work – the Seahawks lost 40-34 in a high-scoring game – but you can't fault Belladonna's performance. After receiving a fist-bump from wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Belladonna – announced to the stadium as hailing from the "six-time Grammy-nominated band Anthrax" – delivers a powerful version of the US national anthem, hitting the right notes in the right order and not forgetting any of the words.

"That's a terribly frustrating game for us," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game, not blaming Belladonna for the defeat. "We had our chances to win the football game – they're obvious and so clear. To give them the opportunity to stay in there and hang in there, those guys kept hanging."

Belladonna has form in this area, having previously sung the anthem ahead of games by basketball's Chicago Bulls, baseball's Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, American football's Buffalo Bills, and at the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It's clearly something he likes doing.

Other musicians to havre performed the Star Spangled Banner include Metallica, who regularly play an instrumental version of the anthem at the San Fransisco Giants' annual Metallica Day celebration, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea, who performed a four-string version of the song ahead of an LA Lakers game earlier this year.

Seattle are now 6-5 in the NFC West.