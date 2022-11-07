Watch Aerosmith's Steven Tyler perform with Eminem at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

At the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony this weekend (November 5), a number of rock and metal's finest musicians graced the stage to celebrate the prestigious event.

During one performance, Eminem, who was one of the artists inducted into the hall this year, was joined by none other than Steven Tyler to perform the rap legend's 2002 song Sing For The Moment, which features a sample hook lifted from Aerosmith's' hit Dream On.

Also appearing on stage for the collaborative rendition was Ed Sheeran, who played guitar and sang the sample hook in Eminem's 2000 track Stan (originally from Dio's Thank You).

For his acceptance speech, Eminem - real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III - had an excessively long thank you list of credited influences, mostly of the hip-hop variety, who he deems "rock stars", including Ice Cube, Ice-T, Cypress Hill and many more.

"I just want to say, like, those are just a few of the names that I hope will be considered in the future for induction" he adds. "Because without them, a lot of us wouldn’t be here. I know I wouldn’t."

Prior to giving his long list of thanks, the Missouri rapper addresses the strange nature of his induction into a hall of fame that traditionally has celebrated rock music and not his own genre. "So I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons" he says. "One of them, that I’m a rapper, and this is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And there’s only a few of us right now that have been inducted in already, but there’s only a few of us."

Watch Eminem and Steven Tyler's performance below:

Other memorable performances from the night include Judas Priest's collab with country legend Dolly Parton for a rendition of her song Jolene. The evening also saw the British heavy metal band reunite with former guitarist K.K. Downing and former drummer Les Binks for a play through of three songs, You've Got Another Thing Coming, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight. The performance marked K.K. Downing's first time playing on stage with the band for over 13 years, and Les Binks' first time playing with Priest in 43 years, as well as the first time the band have ever played with three guitarists and two drummers.