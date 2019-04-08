Watch Aerosmith kick off their Las Vegas residency in style

Aerosmith kicked off their Las Vegas residency in style on Saturday night with a 16-song set.

The band released a behind-the-scenes clip on Friday showing them preparing for the 34-date stay at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort – and now they’ve released official footage from the event.

They started the set with Train Kept ‘A-Rollin, before launching into tracks including Mama Kin, Sweet Emotion, Cryin’, Livin’ On The Edge, Love In An Elevator, Toys In The Attic, Dude (Looks Like A Lady), Dream On and Walk This Way (full set below).

Fan-filmed footage from Saturday night’s performance has also emerged online and can be found below, along with Aerosmith’s own clip.

The stage show is being produced by Grammy Award winner Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for the Beatles’ LOVE by Cirque du Soleil in Vegas.

The residency contains “some of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas” with the shows featuring “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.”

Tickets are available from the official Aerosmith website.

Aerosmith: Las Vegas - opening night setlist

Train Kept A-Rollin'

Mama Kin

Back in the Saddle

Kings and Queens

Sweet Emotion

Hangman Jury

Seasons of Wither

Stop Messin' Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Cryin'

Livin' on the Edge

I Don't Want to Miss a Thing

Love in an Elevator

Toys in the Attiic

Dude (Looks Like a Lady)

Encore:

Dream On

Walk This Way

Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency - remaining shows

April 8

April 11

April 13

April 16

April 18

April 21

April 23

April 26

June 19

June 22

June 24

June 27

June 29

July 2

July 4

July 7

July 9

September 23

September 26

September 28

October 1

October 3

October 6

October 8

November 14

November 16

November 19

November 21

November 24

November 26

November 29

December 1

December 4